BETWEEN, Ga. — Between town councilman Barry Turner died Monday.

The town announced Turner’s passing through an online news alert. Turner died at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, where he had been admitted on Saturday for an existing condition.

Turner was elected to the Between Town Council last July in a special election.

“Council member Turner was in charge of special projects including responsibility for having our new ‘Welcome to Between’ signs installed on US 78,” according to the statement. “He had just completed year one of his four year term.”

“Anything you wanted done, just ask Barry,” Mayor Robert Post said. “It’s a big loss for the town and for me. He never did anything halfway.”

Post, who lives in the same subdivision as did Turner, said the council member was transported by ambulance to the hospital on Saturday. But Post and other neighbors had heard he was improving. Turner was in the intensive care unit but reportedly was going to be moved to a regular room, according to Post.

The mayor said he was stunned by the news of Turner’s death. Before Turner served on the town council he served as president of the St. Martin Estates homeowners association, Post said.

Funeral arrangements for Turner could not be confirmed on Monday.

A special election that was already scheduled for November will now have two council seats on the ballot.

Councilwoman Jeanne Sullivan chose not to run again. Sullivan had served as vice mayor when Post’s predecessor, Marla McGuffey, stepped down because she had moved outside the town limits.

The mayor’s seat will also be up in November. Post said he has not yet decided if he will run for reelection. Qualifying for Between council seats begins Aug. 16.

The town council will still meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday for its regular July council meeting.