An Athens man has been charged with murder after a fight that ended in a fatal stabbing this week in Morgan County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation secured a murder warrant against 55-year-old Tommy Joe Byrd. He’s accused in the death of 58-year-old Jerald Jerome Bowden, whose body was found early Monday morning off Blasingame Road in unincorporated Monroe.

Byrd was found in Athens later that morning and brought in for questioning by a GBI agent. He was charged with tampering with evidence and held in the Walton County Jail until Friday.

His brother, 56-year-old Tommy Roger Byrd of Monroe, remained in the Walton County Jail on Friday afternoon on a charge of violating his probation.

Morgan County dispatchers got a call between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Monday about an altercation that resulted in a stabbing between Bostwick and Madison. By the time deputies arrived, the parties had left the scene.

But a couple of hours later, a passerby called Walton County 911 about an unresponsive man on the side of Blasingame Road. Deputies arrived to find Bowden dead.

Oconee Radio Group reported six Walton County residents traveled Sunday night to the Budget Inn on Eatonton Road in Madison to get a rental vehicle. They were involved in a crash on the way back to Walton County, and in the process, a fight broke out in which Tommy Joe Byrd allegedly stabbed Bowden, then drove him back to Bowden’s home in Walton County and left him in the driveway to die.