COVINGTON, Ga. — Get ready to attend the 2021 Regional Job Fair featuring dozens of local and regional employers Thursday at Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s Newton D Conference Center.
The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the conference center located off City Pond Road at 8100 Bobby Williams Parkway in Covington.
At least 60 local employers from Newton and Walton counties in the fields of manufacturing, film, entertainment, public safety, local government, education, biopharmaceutical, high technology and distribution are planned to attend.
Organizers have issued a parking map with a schedule of times shuttles will run to the conference center.
They also issued maps of the location of employers inside the conference center, and the names of some of the employers who will be present at the event.
Sponsors include Georgia Piedmont, Newton County Industrial Development Authority, Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce, and Development Authority of Walton County.
For more information, visit https://lnkd.in/eEFFpTb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.