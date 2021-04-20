SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett police have issued a public notice to look out for missing 77-year-old Guillermo Burrowes.
Burrowes was last seen by his son at their home in the Snellville area at 10 a.m. Tuesday and could be in the company of the complainant’s half-brother, David Hall, who drives a gold Infiniti SUV with a temporary Florida tag.
Police said Burrowes recently had brain surgery and takes medication for seizures and other health issues but has none of his needed medicine with him.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue cardigan sweater, brown boots and a black Vietnam veteran hat.
Burrowes weighs about 116 pounds and is 5 feet tall. He has gray hair and black eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or stopcrimeatl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.