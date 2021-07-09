MONROE, Ga. — Thunderstorms caused damage Friday afternoon in Walton County.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said crews were responding to downed power lines in the area of Double Springs Road Southwest in unincorporated Monroe at around 3:30 p.m.
Despite heavy rains, a brush fire also broke out in the area, League said.
Walton Electric Membership Corp. had nearly 6,100 members lose power, mostly in Gwinnett County, by 3:40 p.m. Some 134 customers were in the dark in the Campton area.
Crashes also were reported in the area of Leone Avenue and Walnut Avenue in Walnut Grove, and at Highway 11 Northwest at Charlotte Rowell Boulevard in Monroe.
