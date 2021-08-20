When qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, two more candidates had thrown their hats into the ring in municipal elections.
Charles Boyce IV will run against incumbent Ross Bradley for the District 3 City Council seat in Monroe. Jonathan Page will join three other candidates, incumbent Mary Ann Rivers, and Brian Rubin and William “Bill” Boswell, in vying for three vacant council seats in the Town of Between.
Two of the Between town council seats are for 4-year terms and one is a 2-year term to fill the remaining term of Barry Turner, the Between council member who died last month.
Mayor Robert Post from the Town of Between will run unopposed in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
The City of Monroe’s other contested races are for mayor and the District 8 City Council seat.
Challenger Emilio Kelly will run against Mayor John Howard.
Bill Owens announced he is running against incumbent Councilman David Dickinson for District 8.
District 6 Councilman Tyler Gregory is running unopposed.
