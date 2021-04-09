SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The yellow-and-black Waffle House sign is iconic in the South.
It may even burn 24/7 in Social Circle by the end of next year.
The quick-serve restaurant known for serving up hash browns a thousand different ways at all hours of the day and night has passed muster with the Planning Commission and will go before the City Council later this month.
A public hearing for a certificate of appropriateness is on the agenda for the April 20 meeting.
An 1,800-square-foot restaurant would be built within about four months on a vacant lot at 200 Azalea Court.
Pending city approval, Kevin Price would sell 1.09 acres to Norcross-based Waffle House. The restaurant is asking for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Highway Corridor Overlay.
Waffle House proposes to build a restaurant with the majority of parking facing Bateman Drive, and not along North Cherokee Road as proposed by the district guidelines. A grassy open space would remain south of the building.
Company officials said there are still several details to be worked through, but they hoped to open late in 2022.
