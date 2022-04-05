PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Alcovy River.
The weather service said the warning is in effect for the river at New Hope Road near Archer High School and covers the area of the Alcovy’s flow in Gwinnett and Walton counties.
At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, the river was at 8.9 feet and rising with flood stage at 9 feet.
The warning includes the Alcovy River basin including Lawrenceville, Cornish Creek at Lower Jersey Road near Covington, Oxford, Lawrenceville, the Alcovy community, Covington, Mansfield and High Point.
Minor flooding is forecast. Drivers are reminded to turn around if they see standing water, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
The weather service said a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the Athens area with temperatures holding steady in the lower 60s.
Wind gusts of up to 25 mph are expected with the chance of rain 20%.
Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy conditions giving way to a partly sunny sky. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs Wednesday will be around 80 with southwest winds of 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph and the chance of rain 50%.
