MONROE, Ga. — A second straight night of freezing weather is expected in Walton County and north Georgia.
A freeze warning is in effect for most of north and middle Georgia between midnight and 10 a.m. Monday. Low temperatures from the mid-20s to the lower 30s are expected.
Due to early budding and growth, frost and freeze conditions could severely damage or kill crops and tender vegetation.
Although temperatures in Walton County are expected to dip below freezing overnight, they are expected to rebound into the low 60s Monday.
