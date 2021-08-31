For all you private school members of the Georgia High School Association, the time has come.
Secession seems to be your only reasonable option, because you’re clearly not welcome anymore.
For as long as I can remember, which is becoming a lot shorter for this old man, a conflict has simmered among public and private schools in GHSA. Any success of private programs was credited/blamed on an unlevel playing field, unlimited as they are by school zones.
Over the years, GHSA has tried a variety of so-called “multipliers,” which added a certain percentage to the student population of privates schools, forcing them into classifications higher than they would normally be placed. But despite playing against bigger schools, many privates had the audacity to keep winning.
So now, the association has its finger on the nuclear button. A recent recommendation, which will be voted on in October, segregates the biggest private schools come the postseason.
All totaled, it only affects nine schools that currently compete in Classes AA through AAAAA.
The smaller privates — those in Class A like locals George Walton and Loganville Christian — have already been exiled to their own classification.
So watered down is the Class A private league that the playoffs are almost meaningless. The league includes 53 schools, only 39 of whom field football teams.
There are 32 spots for the state playoffs, which means 82% of Class A private teams will reach the postseason.
If you think that’s bad, consider the situation for those nine larger independent schools. They’ll be allowed to compete in a region against publics during the regular season, although the publics won’t be forced to count those games in the region standings.
After the regular season, the publics will play out their 32-team bracket while the privates are left to figure out how to devise a meaningful postseason tournament with just nine teams.
The privates have made a counteroffer, which includes moving all of its teams out of Class AA, or even selectively moving its most successful programs into even higher classifications. As of now, the publics aren’t having it. What they do have is the votes to do as they will.
Given the likelihood that the GHSA moves forward and banishes their private school members into oblivion, I have a suggestion.
All privates, from Class A on up, should form their own association, maybe even joining the current Georgia Independent School Association. That would give them a larger pool to compile regular-season schedules and populate postseason brackets.
They could also seek non-league games against out-of-state schools.
Finally, and most importantly, they should recruit like crazy, something they’re already accused of doing. Since they are no longer limited by GHSA rules, they should siphon away as many of the best players as possible.
Sounds spiteful, I know. But it’s no worse than the jealousy and envy that’s driving the other side.
