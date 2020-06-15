LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A severe thunderstorm that may have dropped a tornado slammed Walton County on Monday.
It was the second straight day of bad weather in the area. Both caused downed trees and power outages, but no injuries had been reported.
Two homes sustained significant damage, county government officials said. One is on Old Highway 138 and the other is on Hillview Drive, Oxford.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Monroe-based Walton Electric Membership Corp. had 525 customer-owners without service in Walton County and about 100 more in Newton County. There were 467 customers affected in Walton County as of 7:50 p.m. and the Newton outage rate was unchanged.
Covington-based Snapping Shoals EMC had 284 outages in its service area at about 7 p.m., but that number was down to 148 by about 7:50.
Georgia Power Co. had 110 outages in Newton County and 13 in Walton as of 7:50 p.m.
Walton EMC will disconnect power in some of the affected areas so that crews can begin to remove debris safely, county public information officer Patrice Broughton said. She said the American Red Cross is helping affected residents who need shelter.
Cannon Farm Road will be closed between Georgia 138 and Old Highway 138, and Hillview Drive will be closed to through traffic while the roads are cleared.
The National Weather Service issued two severe thunderstorm warnings. The first was at 4:02 p.m. for a storm in the Lawrenceville area expected to affect Loganville, Monroe and Walnut Grove in the next half hour.
A second came at 4:23 p.m. for southwestern Walton County, as well as eastern Rockdale and northern Newton counties. It covered Walnut Grove, Jersey, Covington, Conyers and Oxford.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said first responders got multiple reports of storm damage, with at least one home damaged in Walnut Grove and power lines down in several locations.
Some of the areas involved included Kent Rock, Emmett Still, Center Hill Church, Green and Cannon Farm roads.
It’s fairly close to the area affected by a tornado on April 5, 2017. That storm, centered on Wapakonata Trail in southwestern Walton and northern Newton counties, was an EF1 strength with 107 mph winds. No one was hurt.
The last recorded tornado in Walton County was Aug. 1, 2018, along Social Circle-Fairplay Road.
That storm also dumped quarter-sized hail in downtown Covington and golf ball-sized hail just east of the city.
BREAKING: Pea-sized hail now here in Covington. An apparent power outage has taken out the traffic lights at the intersection of Usher Street and Pace Street. We’ll continue to provide more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/7tNrx8TmMb— The Covington News (@covnews) June 15, 2020
Multiple trees were reported down on Hoke O’Kelly Mill Road near Loganville in Gwinnett County. Power lines were reported down in the 600 block of Grayson-New Hope Road.
Severe weather on Sunday night was centered in the Good Hope area, with trees blocking Georgia 186 east of the city for some time during the evening. At the peak, about 800 Walton EMC customers were without service.
