MONROE, Ga. — A federal judge sentenced a Monroe man to nearly five years in prison on charges related to child exploitation.

Joseph Daniel Kelly, 45, pleaded guilty to the use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor.

U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced Kelly to 57 months in prison on Monday. Kelly also will serve 10 years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

Kelly was arrested as part of Operation End Game, an effort in 2019 to find adults who tried to meet children for sex. The three-day effort was centered in Athens and included federal and state agents.

At the time, prosecutors said, Kelly lived in Statham. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on July 27, 2019, on charges of using a computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal act.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Macon said 29-year-old Royston resident Fredrick Lamar Smith, who was arrested at the same time as Kelly, received a 46-month prison sentence Tuesday. Royal also sentenced Kelly to 10 years’ supervised release.

“The punishment is prison for those caught seeking to sexually exploit minor children,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a statement Friday.

“Rest assured, this office is relentless in seeking the maximum punishment for criminal child predators. Operation End Game successfully brought into custody many individuals who were actively seeking to cause irreparable harm to minors.”