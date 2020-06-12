SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The victims in a double-homicide in Social Circle last month were taken from a home in Monroe and shot in the middle of a street.

James Evans and Jaymie Whitlock were found injured in the middle of Thurman Baccus Road early on the morning of May 15. Both died at the scene.

Friday afternoon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed Evans and Whitlock had been taken from a home in Monroe and driven to the shooting scene.

One person — Tommy Charles Webb Jr. of Athens — already had been arrested and charged with murder.

Now, the GBI has announced three more arrests and more charges against Webb.

Webb, who’s since turned 20 and been transferred from the Clarke County Jail to Walton County, is charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, party to a crime (murder), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Antavius Teazia Wilcox is charged with murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, party to a crime (murder), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of violation of the gang law.

Omar Marsh, 26, of Gainesville, is charged with party to a crime (murder), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the gang law.

Eicia Rivera, 36, of Gainesville, is charged with party to a crime (murder).

Wilcox is in the Chatham County Jail after her arrest last month in connection with a shooting death in Savannah.

A Guyton, Georgia, man was killed on April 16, and U.S. marshals arrested her at a home in Clayton County on May 27, according to the Savannah Morning News.

The GBI said the April homicide was not related to the Social Circle case.

Rivera and Marsh join Webb in the Walton County Jail.

The GBI said in a news release that additional charges are anticipated at the time of indictment.

Social Circle police called in the GBI to help investigated after the bodies were found in the street.

Assisting the GBI Region 11 Field Office in Athens and the Social Circle Police Department are the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Gang Task Force, the GBI Region 10 Field Office from Conyers, the GBI Georgia Cyber Crimes Center, the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force (Athens), the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe Police Department, the Clayton County Police Department and the Savannah Police Department.