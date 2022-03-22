MONROE, Ga. — Thunderstorms are possible overnight and into Wednesday in Walton County.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said all of north and middle Georgia is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather overnight. It should reach the Walton County area between 3 a.m. and noon Wednesday.
Primary threats include damaging winds of more than 60 mph, brief tornadoes, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
[1:05 PM Tues. 3/22] The risk for a few strong to severe storms exists across all of north & central Georgia later tonight through Wednesday. Be prepared for strong to damaging winds and heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. A brief tornado is possible as well. pic.twitter.com/hOa9R42JAT— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 22, 2022
The weather service said to expect partly cloudy conditions Tuesday night, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows will be in the upper 50s with the chance of rain 50%.
Wednesday, the sky will gradually clear to become partly sunny in the afternoon, but showers are likely in the morning with a chance of thunderstorms.
Expect highs in the lower 70s with south winds of 10-15 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph. The chance of rain will be near 100%.
Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a 50% chance of showers and lows in the upper 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.