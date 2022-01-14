Six years. That’s the amount of time I’ve been the sports editor at The Walton Tribune. In total I’ve been covering sports in Walton County for over a decade.
But this will be my final column as sports editor of The Walton Tribune.
For those of you that haven’t already heard, I’ve recently accepted a job with the local chamber of commerce and will begin this week.
I thought for a long time about what I wanted to say in this column, but never pinpointed one specific thing I wanted to say. There’s a lot of emotion when you leave a position that you’ve been in for this long. Heck, this was my first “big boy job” out of college.
I guess the best thing to do is to thank a few folks.
First off a huge thanks to Patrick Graham and David Clemons. When this position came open in the fall of 2015, I was a semester shy of graduating college and honestly wasn’t even planning on applying for the position since I didn’t have my degree. But Patrick emailed me and told me to go ahead and apply and come in for an interview. A week later, David called me and officially offered me the job. I always appreciated them taking a chance on me even though I didn’t think I was ready to take the position.
Next I have to send a big thank you to David Johnson and Chris Bridges. These two have been instrumental in helping us have the best sports section in the state over the past three years and I know they will continue to help keep it that way along with the sports editor that comes in after me.
Beyond David and Chris, I need to thank all of our freelancers who have played a role in helping us be the best. Melinda Pease and Cassie Jones have been constants over the past few years, as has Greg Yarman. And though he’s not doing it anymore, Preston Towns was invaluable to coverage of Loganville Christian Academy going back to Danny Daniels’ time as sports editor before me.
I also need to send a thank you out to all of the coaches I’ve worked with over the years. There are way too many to name here, but just off the top of my head some of the guys that stick out the most are Jeff Segars, Randy Prater, Kevin Reach, Todd Shelnutt, Eli Connell, Steven Foster, Taylor Brooks, Kevin Strickland, and Alan Maddox. I know I’m forgetting or leaving out a bunch. A lot of these folks I consider friends even outside of our lines of work and I appreciate the relationships we’ve been able to forge over the years.
And thanks to all of the athletes I’ve gotten to cover over the years, and not just the ones from Walton County. Names like Chandler Byron, Taylor Tinsley, Kayla Poynter, Logan Caymol, and even Jake Fromm are some of the best to ever play their respective sports in this state and I was able to get a front row seat to watch them do their thing.
Side note: Jake Fromm’s “home run” in the 2016 Class AAAAA baseball state championship was foul and everyone in Houston County knows it. I’m not still salty about it at all, as you can obviously tell. But I digress.
This job allowed so many cool opportunities. I got to cover my brother during his final run as a Loganville baseball player; getting to go to the state softball tournament in Columbus every year; and the multiple state titles between Loganville baseball and Social Circle wrestling as well as Social Circle’s softball title in 2018. But probably the biggest one for me was the chance to shoot photos at UGA football games, including the national championship in 2018.
I probably should have written about how I’ve been on cloud 9 for the past weeksince the Bulldogs clinched the national title. I look at it as a pretty sweet parting gift as I leave The Tribune and covering sports on a full-time basis.
All of this is just a snippet of what my six years at The Tribune have encompassed. It’s been a heck of a ride and I’m sad it’s coming to an end.
Here’s the thing though, I’m not going very far. My new job is literally two streets over from The Tribune office in downtown Monroe. In fact, I’m still planning on helping out as a freelancer moving forward. So, I’ll still be able to get a small fix of the thing I’m most passionate about.
Plus, I know the next guy coming in as sports editor and I can confidently say this sports section is in good hands.
I’m excited about this new opportunity, but it’s going to be weird leaving something I love. I’m scared about the unknowns of moving to a new job, but I’m also at peace knowing it’s the right time to move on.
