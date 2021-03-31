Walton and surrounding counties will be under a freeze watch Friday morning, as temperatures in north and middle Georgia could dip into the upper 20s.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and might damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. People with inground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover aboveground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Before the freeze watch, temperatures will be noticeably cooler across the area.
Wednesday night, expect decreasing clouds. There will be showers with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers late in the evening. Periods of locally heavy rainfall are possible early.
Lows will be around 40 with west winds of 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 80%.
Thursday, expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-50s and northwest winds of 10-15 mph.
Thursday night should be clear with lows around 30 and northwest winds of 5-10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.