MONROE, Ga. — Qualifying for Georgia elections is from March 7-11.

Voters will go to the polls May 24 for the primary elections, and to vote in nonpartisan races. Runoffs, if necessary, will be June 21.

The general election will be Nov. 8.

Here’s a look at who has qualified for races that will be on the ballots facing Walton County voters. This list will be updated as necessary.

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate (Warnock)

Raphael Warnock The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, joined the U.S. Senate in January 2021.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, helped flip the state and the Senate with his runoff win in January 2021. He is filling out the term of the late Sen. Johnny Isakson, who stepped down at the end of 2019. This race will be watched closely across the nation as Republicans try to get Georgia back in their column. University of Georgia 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running as a Republican with the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Democrats: Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Tucker; Raphael Warnock (i), Atlanta

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Tucker; Raphael Warnock (i), Atlanta Republicans: Gary W. Black, Athens; Josh Clark, Flowery Branch; Kelvin King, Marietta; Latham Saddler, Atlanta; Herschel Walker

U.S. House, District 10

The race to represent Walton County in Congress is wide open after Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, decided to run instead for secretary of state. Thirteen different Republicans have declared candidacies, though some have backed away. Former state Rep. Vernon Jones shook up the race with his late entry, backed with a Trump endorsement. Jones represented DeKalb County as a Democrat in the state House from 2017-21 but switched parties and says he’s moved into the 10th District.

Hice has endorsed state Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville. The race also includes former Rep. Paul Broun, an Athens physician who served in Congress from 2007-15; former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry; and local businessman Marc McMain, who touts the endorsement of Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman.

Democrats: Phyllis Hatcher

Phyllis Hatcher Republicans: Timothy Barr, Watkinsville; Paul Broun, Athens; David Curry, Monticello; Vernon J. Jones, Watkinsville; Marc McMain; Mitchell Swan, Good Hope

STATE

Governor

Stacey Abrams Stacey Abrams was the Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia in 2018. She's running again in 2022.

Gov. Brian Kemp is facing a rare in-party challenge for reelection. The Republican drew a potentially well-funded foe in former Sen. David Perdue. Waiting is the likely Democratic nominee, 2018 candidate Stacey Abrams.

Trump has endorsed Perdue. The race will be watched closely as a sign of the enduring strength of endorsements by the former president.

Democrats: Stacey Abrams, Atlanta

Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Republicans: Kandiss Taylor, Baxley

Kandiss Taylor, Baxley Independent: Al Bartell, Atlanta

Lieutenant Governor

Burt Jones Burt Jones, a Republican from Jackson, represents southern Walton County in the Georgia Senate.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is stepping aside after a single term. Two powerful figures in the state Senate — Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson and President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Gainesville — are squaring off to follow him. Trump endorsed Jones, who has served in the Walton County legislative delegation since 2013.

Democrats: Erick E. Allen, Smyrna; Charlie Bailey, Atlanta; Kwanza Hall, Atlanta; Jason T. Hayes, Alpharetta; Derrick L. Jackson, Tyrone; Malik, Lilburn; Renitta Shannon, Decatur

Erick E. Allen, Smyrna; Charlie Bailey, Atlanta; Kwanza Hall, Atlanta; Jason T. Hayes, Alpharetta; Derrick L. Jackson, Tyrone; Malik, Lilburn; Renitta Shannon, Decatur Republicans: Mack McGregor, Lafayette; Butch Miller, Gainesville

Secretary of State

Jody Hice U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., addresses the Walton County Republican Party at its annual barbecue Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Monroe.

Hice has claimed the 2020 elections were illegitimate, although he was elected to a fourth term in the same vote. Trump has endorsed him in a GOP primary against incumbent Brad Raffensperger, whom the then-president infamously encouraged to “find” enough votes to reverse the Georgia vote that went to Joe Biden.

Democrats: John Eaves, Atlanta; Floyd Griffin, Milledgeville; Bee Nguyen, Atlanta

John Eaves, Atlanta; Floyd Griffin, Milledgeville; Bee Nguyen, Atlanta Republicans: David C. Belle Isle, Alpharetta; Jody Hice; T.J. Hudson, Soperton; Brad Raffensperger (i), Johns Creek

Attorney General

Chris Carr is seeking a second full term. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the office in 2016. State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, is also running.

Democrats: Jennifer “Jen” Jordan, Atlanta

Jennifer “Jen” Jordan, Atlanta Republicans: Chris Carr (i), Atlanta

Commissioner of Agriculture

The position of agriculture commissioner is open after Gary Black’s decision to run for U.S. Senate. He’s one of only two men to have served in the role since 1969, having followed longtime Commissioner Tommy Irvin in 2011.

Democrats: Winfred Dukes, Albany; Nakita Hemingway, Dacula; Fred Swann, Oakwood

Winfred Dukes, Albany; Nakita Hemingway, Dacula; Fred Swann, Oakwood Republicans: no one has qualified

Commissioner of Insurance

John King has served as the insurance and safety fire commissioner since Kemp appointed him to the role on an acting basis upon the previous commissioner’s indictment in 2019. King later was made the permanent commissioner and now is seeking a full term.

Democrats: Raphael Baker; Janice Laws Robinson, Newnan; Matthew Wilson, Atlanta

Raphael Baker; Janice Laws Robinson, Newnan; Matthew Wilson, Atlanta Republicans: John King (i), Roswell

State School Superintendent

Richard Woods is seeking reelection as the state’s school superintendent. He faces a Republican primary challenge from John D. Barge, who held the office from 2011-15. Everton Blair Jr., a member of the Gwinnett County Board of Education, announced just before qualifying he was suspending his bid as a Democrat for superintendent.

Democrats: Jaha V. Howard, Atlanta; James Morrow Jr.

Jaha V. Howard, Atlanta; James Morrow Jr. Republicans: John D. Barge, Rome; Richard Woods, Tifton

Commissioner of Labor

Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, a Republican, recently said he will not seek reelection.

Democrats: William “Will” Boddie Jr., East Point; Thomas Dean; Lester G. Jackson III, Savannah

William “Will” Boddie Jr., East Point; Thomas Dean; Lester G. Jackson III, Savannah Republicans: Kartik Bhatt, Acworth; Mike Coan; Bruce Thompson, White

Public Service Commissioner, District 2

Democrats: no one has qualified

no one has qualified Republicans: Tim Echols (i), Hoschton

Public Service Commissioner, District 3

Democrats: Chandra Farley

Chandra Farley Republicans: Fitz Johnson (i), Atlanta

State Senator, District 17

Walton County has been redrawn into the 17th Senate District. In includes Morgan, eastern Henry, eastern and southern Newton and southern and western Walton counties.

Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, is the incumbent. He has held the seat since winning a special election in 2018.

Democrats: Kacy D. Morgan, Madison

Kacy D. Morgan, Madison Republicans: Brett Mauldin; Ryan C. Millsap

State Senator, District 46

Bill Cowsert Sen. Bill Cowsert, a Republican from Athens, is part of the Walton County delegation in the Georgia General Assembly.

Bill Cowsert, an attorney from Athens, is seeking his ninth term in the state Senate. District 46 includes Oconee, southern Barrow, western Clarke and most of Walton counties.

Democrats: no one has qualified

no one has qualified Republicans: Bill Cowsert (i), Athens

State Representative, District 111

Rep. Tom Kirby, R-Loganville, said last year he would not seek reelection. The district has been narrowed to include western Walton and northeastern Gwinnett counties. Rey Martinez, mayor of Loganville from 2018-21, is running in the GOP primary.

Democrats: no one has qualified

no one has qualified Republicans: Reynaldo “Rey” Martinez, Loganville

State Representative, District 112

Bruce Williamson Bruce Williamson, a Republican from Monroe, joined the state House of Representatives in 2011.

Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, is running for a seventh term in Atlanta. He serves as the secretary and treasurer of the House Republican Caucus.

Democrats: Malcolm Adams, Oxford

Malcolm Adams, Oxford Republicans: Bruce Williamson (i), Monroe

Judge of Superior Court, Alcovy Circuit (McCamy)

Kemp appointed Flint Circuit prosecutor Cheveda McCamy of Covington as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit in 2020. She succeeded the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. McCamy will be running for a full four-year term.

Cheveda D. McCamy (i), Covington

Judge of Superior Court, Alcovy Circuit (Zon)

Kemp appointed Alcovy Circuit District Attorney Layla H. Zon of Covington as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit in 2020. She succeded Senior Judge Samuel D. Ozburn. Zon will be running for a full four-year term.

Layla H. Zon (i)

WALTON COUNTY

County Commission, District 1

Bo Warren, a Republican from Bold Springs, is running for a second term on the Board of Commissioners. He ran for the District 1 seat in 2018 and after winning the Republican primary was appointed to the seat vacated by the death of Commissioner Tommy Stringer.

Democrats: no one has qualified

no one has qualified Republicans: Bo Warren (i), Monroe

County Commission, District 4

Lee Bradford, a Republican from Good Hope, is running for a third term on the Board of Commissioners.

Democrats: no one has qualified

no one has qualified Republicans: Lee Bradford (i), Madison

County Commission, District 5

Dr. Jeremy Adams, a Republican from Monroe, is running for reelection to the Board of Commissioners in the 5th District. He’s drawn a primary challenge from Laurie Hawks, a consultant based in Monroe.

Democrats: no one has qualified

no one has qualified Republicans: Laurie Hawks, Monroe

Board of Education, District 1

Simoan Capers Baker of Monroe is the only Democrat elected to a county office. She won her seat in 2018 and currently serves as the vice chairwoman of the Board of Education.

Democrats: no one has qualified

no one has qualified Republicans: no one has qualified

Board of Education, District 2

Karen Brown of Monroe is running for reelection to the 2nd District seat on the county school board.

Democrats: no one has qualified

no one has qualified Republicans: Karen Brown (i), Monroe

Board of Education, District 5

Tom Gibson of Walnut Grove is running for reelection to the 2nd District seat on the county school board.