High school football has come to an end for another season in Walton County.
Some local teams enjoyed a high level of success on the gridiron as several made the postseason. Even the ones who didn’t showed progress in various ways.
In reality, we were fortunate to have a season at all. The sports world, and the entire world for that matter, has been turned upside down for the past nine months. It’s unlike anything we have experience and it is still not complete yet.
Looking on the brighter side, local teams were able to take to the field this fall. Some games were rescheduled. Some opponents had to be dropped and new ones found.
Yet, games were still played. One of the worst things I have experienced in more than three decades on the sports beat was the stoppage of spring sports in 2020. For seniors on those teams, it meant an unexpected early end to their athletic careers.
Some senior athletes from the Class of 2020 did move on to play at the collegiate level. For the majority of them, however, it ended before it should have.
High school football is vital for communities like this one. It’s not that this is a small county, but action at the local stadiums is still a tradition many take part in. It’s a tradition passed down from father to son and mother to daughter.
Fathers who played often get to see their sons perform. Many of the traditions remain the same from the bands, the cheerleaders, the managers and the booster clubs.
Friday nights at the local stadium are about getting in your seat early and soaking in all the environment of that week’s contest. It’s about local teams playing each other on the field. We have that here several times each season.
I honestly do not remember the first high school football game I attended. It would have been in the 1970s although I would be stretching the truth if I told you the actual year or who my school played or even how the game turned out.
It was a tradition passed on to me by my father. I began writing about the games during my senior year of high school which is now more years in the past than I care to admit.
More than three decades later, I am still going to local stadiums on Friday nights, covering the local players and taking in the atmosphere for all it’s worth.
For years I would stand on the sidelines during games. In theory it was because I could see the action better but, in reality, it had more to do with being in the middle of the action so to speak. Hearing the coaching give instructions, seeing how the players reacted to certain scenarios and listening to the famous “coaches in the stands” who never called a bad play in their life.
In 2020 I find myself in the press box more often than that. My age has made it more difficult to stand for an entire game now and with newspaper deadlines being what they are, my story has to be written by the time the game ends.
Last spring, I was genuinely concerned we would not have high school football this season. I never thought that was remotely possible. We have all learned a lot in 2020, however, and one big lesson has been to not take anything for granted.
Even as the remaining schools still playing compete for a state championship, my mind is already looking to the 2021 season. Hopefully, teams will be able to take part in spring practice this time around and participate in summer and preseason workouts.
High school football is a tradition which was threatened this current season. Thankfully, most games were played. Let’s hope next fall are all games are played and things are back on a normal path. See you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.