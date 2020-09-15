MONROE, Ga. — Police said they’ve arrested a juvenile suspect of a shooting Friday night.
Officers were called to Piedmont Walton Hospital at about 11:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person with non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting. After an investigation, Monroe police identified the victim’s stepson as the suspect.
Police said the shooting happened on Tanglewood Drive.
The juvenile suspect was arrested and is being held at a Regional Youth Detention Center on multiple charges related to weapons.
The names of juvenile suspects typically are not released publicly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.