In a local school with 1,000 people, anywhere from four to 14 people would be expected to arrive the first week with COVID-19.
A study by the University of Texas at Austin and Santa Fe Institute, published by The New York Times last week, looked at counties across the country to assess the risk to America’s students and educators as districts grapple with whether to reopen in the midst of a pandemic.
Some districts are going full speed ahead with in-person learning. The Jefferson City Schools in Jackson County reopened Friday, drawing national attention.
Closer to home, Gwinnett County Public Schools — the largest district in Georgia — is doing online learning for the fall semester. Still, about 260 employees are missing the first days of in-service due to exposure to COVID-19 or confirmed cases.
The Walton County School District began its new year on Tuesday, with parents given the option to keep their children home for distance learning. However, a majority chose to send their little students back to class for the first time since the pandemic caused a sudden suspension of the last school year in mid-March.
Social Circle City Schools students go back Monday, again with parents given the choice between in-person or distance learning.
The study by researchers at UT Austin show that more than 80% of Americans live in a county where at least one infected person would be expected to show up to a school of 500 students and staff in the first week.
That includes Walton and all surrounding counties.
The study shows that a pod of 10 students — the type of small group that might be used in some schools to curtail the spread of infection — there is minimal risk in Walton County of contamination.
Locally, there is a risk of about one person in a school of 100, four people in a school of 500 and seven people in a school of 1,000 showing up with an infection.
By comparison, Gwinnett County would expect to see 11 infected people in a school with 1,000.
The study assumes children are as likely to carry and transmit the virus as adults are. Spencer Fox, a member of the research team, admitted to The Times that is “a large assumption, given the unknowns about children.”
There has been pressure to reopen schools despite the spread of COVID-19. President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from systems that don’t open for in-person learning, although the vast majority of the budget for local districts comes from state and local taxes.
In a tweet Monday, the president erroneously said the number of cases continues to rise “because of BIG Testing!”
Cases up because of BIG Testing! Much of our Country is doing very well. Open the Schools!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020
The rate of positive tests has grown despite increases to the number of tests given.
“Much of our Country is doing very well,” Trump wrote. “Reopen our Schools!”
