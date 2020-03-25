MONROE, Ga. — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia approached 1,400 Wednesday night, but the one confirmed case in Walton County was taken off the state’s books.
The first confirmed case of a Walton citizen was noted in a report by the Georgia Department of Public Health at noon Tuesday but removed in the report at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
DPH is giving twice-daily updates on COVID-19 due to the global pandemic that has not spared Georgia.
But Nancy Nydam, a spokeswoman for the DPH, said the case originally attributed to Walton County may have been a reporting mistake.
“The only explanation would be it was misidentified in the reporting system earlier and corrected upon review,” Nydam said. “It’s happened a few times, especially with labs that are new to the reporting system."
Nydam said the count of cases — 1,387 statewide — doesn’t get reduced as people die or recover.
So far the state has recorded 47 deaths (3.4% of cases) with 438 hospitalized (31.6%).
Although Walton still has not had a resident diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the recent coronavirus outbreak, the county has been affected. An employee of the Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas plant in Monroe was diagnosed last week.
That worker reportedly lives in Gwinnett County.