MONROE, Ga. — A clerk at a Monroe gas station is recovering after being shot in a robbery.
No arrests have been made, police said.
It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday at J&B Food Mart at 449 N. Broad St.
Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed the incident but said he couldn’t provide many details in an ongoing investigation. He did say the victim was recovering from his injuries.
A convenience store just across the street, the Pure station at 452 N. Broad, was robbed on the morning of Aug. 13.
