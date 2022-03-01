MONROE, Ga. — John A. Ward III will be the first administrator of Walton County.

The Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Tuesday night to hire Ward. He’ll start by April 1.

Ward has been the town manager of Boone, North Carolina, since 2014.

“My family and I are very excited for this opportunity and I’m honored to be selected as the county manager for Walton County,” Ward told The Walton Tribune.

“Working in Georgia, being closer to family, and having the opportunity to become a part of a thriving, growing community that is among the top in the state is a dream come true.

“Walton County is a wonderful mix of history and opportunity. I look forward to bringing my experience in historic preservation and economic development to provide a balanced approach to growth.”

David Thompson, the chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners, said Boone “stole” Ward from Jefferson, Georgia.

Ward is a native of Athens and his wife, Lauren, is from Atlanta. Both have degrees from the University of Georgia.

“They’re wanting to move back in the area closer to family,” Thompson said. “They had been watching and looking at Monroe and Walton County, and we’ve met with them.

“They’re very excited. … We’re all very excited. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve needed a county manager.”

Thompson told commissioners last month he wanted to hire a manager to handle day-to-day operations of the nearly $65 million county government. He said Walton was by far the largest county in the state that relied on an elected chairman to manage the daily operations of the county government rather than an appointed manager.

According to Ward’s biography on the Boone town website, he’s led the $42 million upgrade of the water intake and treatment plant and overseen the permitting for $100 million in upgrades to facilities at Appalachian State University.

He also has secured more than $8 million in grants for projects the Town Council started.

A committee comprised of Thompson, Commissioner Kirklyn Dixon, Human Resources Manager Melissia Rusk and County Clerk Rhonda Hawk interviewed four candidates. Thompson said all Ward topped the list for all four committee members.

The pool of candidates included Lloyd Kerr, the manager of Newton County government from 2016-21.

“I went into the panel prejudiced for Lloyd,” Thompson said. “I hate to say that, but the criteria that we set — everybody’s short on some scale, but this guy was at the top of the list.”

Thompson said the public would have a chance to meet Ward at a reception to be scheduled.

“I look forward to getting the know the community, working with existing staff and elected officials and getting things done for Walton County,” Ward said.

“I’m a hands-on manager who pledges to keep an open mind when dealing with complex community issues and I look forward to getting to know everyone.”