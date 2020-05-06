MONROE, Ga. — Walton and surrounding counties will be under a wind advisory for much of Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued the advisory for most of north and middle Georgia. It will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Northwest winds of 15-25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph, are expected across the region.
The advisory area includes Athens, Atlanta, Columbus Covington, Gainesville and Macon.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects and be aware of weakened trees or tree limbs while walking or driving in wooded areas.