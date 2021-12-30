A 34-year-old Athens man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to child pornography.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday announced the arrest of Sean Hopkins of Solihull Lane. He’s charged with two counts of exploitation related to the distribution of child pornography and two counts of exploitation related to possession of child pornography.
The GBI and Athens-Clarke County police conducted a search after obtaining warrants Dec. 20. The Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alleged Hopkins was sharing files of child sexual abuse over a three-month period.
He was taken to the Clarke County Jail after his arrest. Hopkins remained in the jail Wednesday with no bond set.
