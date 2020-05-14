MONROE, Ga. — A house fire in Monroe this week was set intentionally, state investigators said.
Monroe firefighters, with assistance from Walton County Fire Rescue, responded to a house fire at about 4 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Creek View Drive.
John F. King, the state’s insurance and safety fire commissioner, said the fire appeared to have been set to the outside wall of the rear bedroom.
“Thankfully, the owner of the home was able to safely escape and alert the authorities,” King said.
Anyone with information may call the state Fire Investigations Unit at 800-2828-5804. Rewards of up to $10,000 are offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers may remain anonymous.