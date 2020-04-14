Whe Nick Mrvos took his mother to the emergency department of a hospital in a neighboring county several weeks ago, he just wanted to get her some help.
But once he was inside, the Loganville resident realized there was more at stake than his mother’s condition.
“All I could think about was getting my mother help,” he recalled last week. “So when we went in there, the emergency room was jam packed. … There were people red in the face coughing and some people laying in the corner, and I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, I shouldn’t be here.’”
Mrvos, 47, has been immunocompromised for years. He’s a cancer survivor who also has a history of asthma and diabetes.
“I’m always very careful about washing hands and staying away from sick people, that kind of thing,” he said.
But about two weeks after that visit to the hospital, he began to feel sick himself.
He took some over-the-counter medicine, but on about the third day of illness, he found his chest tightening to the point it affected his breathing.
Mrvos knew it was time to go to Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe.
He was first diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia. Initial tests for COVID-19 and MRSA were negative, but on his second day in the hospital, Mrvos learned he in fact did have COVID-19, an illness caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
“I don’t know if that was a completely separate test,” he said. “My wife just told me she’s pretty sure that was a second, different test, a molecular test.”
He wasn’t expecting to learn he was affected by COVID-19, an illness that’s caused a worldwide pandemic.
“I was in shock because you never think something like that’s going to happen to you,” he said. “And I didn’t really know what to expect because everyone’s saying on TV and social media, 80% of people (affected) don’t need any treatment whatsoever.”
If that’s the case, Mrvos definitely was in the 20%.
He soon became well acquainted with the doctors and nurses at Piedmont Walton.
Dr. Michel Jeannot, a pulmonologist serving Piedmont’s hospitals in Conyers and Monroe, wanted to place Mrvos on a ventilator, a process that required a week in a medically induced coma.
“I just felt numb almost,” Mrvos said. “I didn’t know what to think. Of course, I was in isolation the whole time as well. They wouldn’t even let my wife in the emergency room.”
Mrvos said that during his week on the ventilator, the medical team gave him different medicines to attack the illness. They also checked X-rays to monitor the size of his lungs and heart. He said about 20% of COVID-19 patients have issues with those organs enlarging.
He said the coma was “like having surgery for a week — I was on that machine for seven full days.”
Once he was removed from the machine, he had some confusion — normal under the circumstances — but said the medical professionals were “very explicit” in telling him what they were doing and why.
Mrvos said one nurse held a sign up to the door offering to help him FaceTime his wife, which was comforting.
Mrvos said the ordeal was scary, even compared to his earlier cancer battle. But he was reassured by the level of care at the hospital.
“They did tell me that I was the very first corona patient that they had, but as they would visit with me, they told me that, we’ve dealt with respiratory illnesses for years,” he said.
“So that part of it’s not new, it’s just the corona part is new.
“They always seemed very confident. They always seemed like, ‘Hey, you’re going to be fine, just take it day by day, and you’re going to be our first successful (COVID-19) patient — and I was.”
Mrvos was released April 5, just in time to celebrate his wedding anniversary at home.
Since then, he said he’s feeling a little better each day he’s found himself “a lot more appreciative of every day than I ever used to do.
“You’re basically trying to help other people. That’s what my main mission is going to be, try to volunteer and help as many people as I can.”
And he wants people to see his story and understand a diagnosis isn’t the end of the world.
“One of the main things I wanted to get across the people, being a positive success story, but I wanted to put in about the quality of care at the hospital,” Mrvos said. “They were very professional and as many different health issues as I had, they got me through it and got me through it within two weeks, and there are people you see on the news that take three or four weeks.”
He also wants people not to make COVID-19 “a political thing.”
“People don’t need to do that,” Mrvos said. “We just ned to come together and help each other.”