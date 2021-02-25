The toll of the pandemic passed a grim milestone Thursday as the county recorded five more local deaths.
That means 204 confirmed deaths in Walton County since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Georgia last year. The first case was confirmed in early March, almost exactly a year ago.
Walton County didn’t have a confirmed case involving a resident until March 28, 2020, and two deaths were reported the same day, about a week later on April 5.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health said 7,277 Walton County residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19, with 204 confirmed deaths and 14 “probable” deaths.
There have been 434 hospitalizations as a result of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The average age of a Walton resident who’s died of COVID-19 is in his mid-70s.
The majority of the victims — 110 — have been men. Ninety-three have been women and the sex of one, an African American resident who was 90 or older, is unknown.
An underlying health condition was confirmed in about 1 in 4 local people who have died from the illness, while in many others, the DPH doesn’t know if there was an underlying factor.
The state’s death toll was poised to top 15,000 by Friday, with nearly 813,000 Georgians having been diagnosed with COVID-19.
But there is hope. A mass vaccination effort has begun, although demand continues to outpace supply.
Gov. Brian Kemp, in announcing Thursday the vaccine would be available for most teachers starting March 8, said nearly 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
In Walton County, there have been 3,683 total vaccines — 2.870 of the first dose and 813 of the second.
A Johnson & Johnson vaccine poised for government approval has shown effectiveness with a single dose, as opposed to the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines already on the market.
