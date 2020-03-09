MONROE, Ga. — Hard Labor Creek State Park may receive patients who have been exposed to COVID-19, Gov. Bria Kemp announced Monday.
The Morgan County park, about 7 miles from downtown Social Circle, has received seven emergency trailers. Kemp said related materials for future use are en route.
No patients were scheduled to be transferred to Hard Labor Creek, Kemp said Monday.
The park would be secured by the state Department of Public Safety.
Kemp said he and officials from the state departments of Public Health, Public Safety and Natural Resources identified the park. He said only an isolated section of the park would be used, and operations related to the coronavirus would be separated from the rest of the property.
The statement issued at noon by the governor’s office did not say why the park was chosen. Kemp is expected to conduct a news conference at the state Capitol later Monday afternoon, and The Tribune plans to have a reporter in attendance.