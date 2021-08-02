MONROE, Ga. — A fire at a landfill has been determined to be under control, nearly a week after it started from a lightning strike.
Walton County Fire Rescue has been on the scene at the Holder's Inert Landfill on Adamson Drive, just outside the Monroe city limits, since Tuesday morning.
The fire started after strong thunderstorms moved through Walton County late on the night of July 26 and early into the next morning.
The landfill takes in items like trees, stumps and limbs and the fire burned those items, in some cases underground, Assistant Chief Craig League said.
Owners brought in extra heavy equipment to move dirt in an attempt to keep the fire contained, but smoke continued to billow.
The fire continued to smolder Monday morning and League said it’s likely to continue to do so.
Most of the logs and limbs on the top of the landfill and around the perimeter have burned.
“Smoke will continue to be an issue for areas in close proximity to the fire location,” League said.
After a meeting involving Walton County Fire Rescue and state forestry and Environmental Protection Division officials, it was determined the fire was contained.
EPD was working with the property owner on a permanent mitigation plan, and it was determined there was minimal damage of the fire escaping the landfill.
The best bet for ending the fire is a soaking rain, and there are chances of that in the coming days.
Monday’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and north winds of 5-10 mph.
Tuesday, showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be around 80 with the chance of rain at 60%.
