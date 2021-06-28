A Walton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting that resulted in a man’s death Thursday evening, during an attempt to serve an out of state felony warrant to a home off Blackberry Cove Lane in Monroe.
No deputies were injured, according to the WCSO.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said in an online statement. “Deputies have to make difficult, life changing decisions. They are never simple. Keep us in your thoughts.”
The man killed in the officer involved shooting was identified as Ted Frank Tippy, age 52, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. The GBI is investigating the incident. Once the independent investigation is complete, the findings will be provided to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.
Tippy has ties to Maryland and West Virginia, according to Natalie Ammons, GBI deputy director.
Deputies arrived at the home at about 4:50 p.m. to serve the warrant, according to a GBI news release.
“Deputies made contact with the man, but he confronted the deputies with a handgun,” GBI officials stated. “The deputies gave verbal commands for him (Tippy) to put the gun down. (Tippy) fired the gun into the ceiling of the residence during the standoff. At one point, (he) had put the gun down, but he then picked up the gun again and made an aggressive move toward the deputies. The deputies fired their weapons, striking (Tippy).”
Deputies rendered first aid, but Tippy was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur at a later date.
This is the 47th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
