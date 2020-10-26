Both of Georgia’s senators voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in a politically charged process eight days before both they face voters.
Barrett, 48, succeeded the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the court’s balance of power swung. Ginsburg served since President Bill Clinton nominated her in 1993 and was a liberal icon. She died Sept. 18 at age 87.
Ginsburg said her dying wish was to for her successor not to be confirmed until after the Nov. 3 election. But President Donald Trump added a conservative voice in his third nomination to the high court, after Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an accomplished, experienced jurist and a brilliant legal mind,” Sen. David Perdue, a Republican from Warner Robins, said.
“Throughout her impressive career, Judge Barrett has demonstrated her commitment to preserving the Constitution and the American rule of law. I have no doubt that she will consider every case fairly and with an open mind, just as she said she would.”
Sen. Kelly Loeffler voted Monday night despite having two staffers test positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
“Justice Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional jurist, a devoted wife and mother, and I believe will be known for being one of the preeminent legal minds in our country’s history,” Loeffler, a Republican from Atlanta, said.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp offered his congratulations.
“It’s abundantly clear that President Trump nominated a highly qualified jurist who holds the utmost respect for the rule of law and the Constitution of the United States,” Kemp said. “I am confident that Justice Barrett will continue to set the standard for judicial conduct, and I think Sens. Perdue and Loeffler for their strong support of her confirmation.”
Another Georgian played a key role in Barrett’s historic night Monday. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, a native of Chatham County, swore in Barrett.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll this week showed Perdue in a dead heat with Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Meanwhile, the poll showed Loeffler in danger of missing the runoff in a wide-open race to keep her seat for the remainder of the term previously held by Sen. Johnny Isakson.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta Democrat, was leading the 21-candidate race with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville as the top Republican challenger to Loeffler, whom Kemp appointed.
