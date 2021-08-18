LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Former City Councilman Lee “Skip” Baliles will be the next mayor of Loganville.
Baliles, 74, served on the City Council from 2012-20. He will succeed Rey Martinez, who steps aside after one term to seek the Republican nomination for a state House seat next year.
Baliles is a graduate of Western Carolina University. He worked with Sears across the South in various management roles and with Lowe’s Home Improvement Center. He moved to Lawrenceville in 1993 and settled in Loganville in 2005.
He jumped into politics in 2011, running for City Council, and was one of the first to win a four-year term in Loganville.
Baliles decided not to run for reelection in 2019, citing a belief in term limits. But he was appointed to the Loganville Development Authority last year and serves as chairman.
Loganville voters will select among seven candidates for three seats on the City Council in an at-large election.
Only one is an incumbent, accounting consultant Anne Huntsinger, who is seeking a second term.
Also in the field are Melanie Long, who owns a locksmith business; Terry Parsons, who works in pest control; Shenia Rivers-Devine, a life insurance agent; Rosa D. Steele, a bus driver; Branden Whitfield, a business owner; and James Wilson, a Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy.
Danny Ford and Lisa Newberry decided not to seek reelection.
The election will be Nov. 2, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Gym downtown.
Early voting will be weekdays from Oct. 12-29, and for the first time available on both two Saturdays during that period due to a new Georgia election access law.
Social Circle
Social Circle will have just one contested race, for District 1 on the City Council.
Councilwoman Traysa Price is seeking reelection. Adolphus Gaither qualified to run against her.
Both of them ran for the District 1 seat four years ago against a third candidate. Gaither failed to make the runoff and Price went on to defeat Tim Haney with 52% of the vote.
Nathan T. Boyd, who was appointed to fill the vacant District 3 seat earlier this year, will serve a full four-year term as he faces no opposition.
On the city Board of Education, Chairman John M. Callahan, District 2 representative Antonio Rico Jackson and District 4 representative Sabrina Reneé Sanford-Flint all qualified to run for reelection and are unopposed.
Callahan, a former board representative, was elected chairman in 2017 to succeed Tim Lemonds.
Both Jackson and Sanford-Flint unseated incumbents to win their seats four years ago. Sanford-Flint is serving as vice chairwoman of the board this year.
Voting in Social Circle will be Nov. 2 at the Middle School Activity Center, at 154 Alcova Drive.
Monroe
Monroe still has two days of qualifying to go, but so far no challengers have emerged in three of the seats on the ballot.
Mayor John Howard has qualified to run for a second term.
Councilman David Dickinson, who represents one of the two “superdistricts,” also qualified to run for reelection. He represents District 8, which covers council Districts 4, 5 and 6.
Tyler Gregory, who won a special election to the District 6 seat after the death of longtime Councilman Wayne Adcock, has qualified to run for a full four-year term.
The District 3 seat, held by Ross Bradley since 2017, is also on the ballot. Bradley said he plans to file paperwork with the Walton County Board of Elections on Thursday.
