COVINGTON, Ga. — One person is in custody for the death of a woman last week at a home in Newton County.

Alex Khalil Smith, 27, of 156 Brooks Drive, Monticello, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with murder in connection with the death of Cassandra Arnold.

Smith was booked into the county jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife in the commission of a crime.

Arnold, 32, of Conyers, died at the hospital after deputies were called to a White Birch Drive home in unincorporated Conyers at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The jail records show Investigator Eric Almond made the arrest. Almond was investigating Arnold’s death.

Smith was arrested in Jasper County, according to jail records.