LOGANVILLE, Ga. — All patients and staff escaped safely after a fire Sunday at a personal care home.
City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said nine residents and two caregivers made it out of Carrington Personal Care Home on Hodges Street in Loganville.
“The structure is considered a total loss,” Schwartz said.
Loganville Fire Department, with aid from Walton County Fire Rescue, was called to the scene at about 3 p.m.
Schwartz said no one in the care home was injured.
“The director of the facility has made arrangements to relocate the residents,” he said.
Carrington Personal Care Home is licensed for 12 beds.
The Georgia Department of Community Health last month found administrators of the care home failed to implement its own policies and procedures after a resident went missing.
On March 26, law enforcement responded when a resident, who was a ward of the state, was picked up from a local gas station at about 8:30 p.m. and taken to an emergency room.
It was unclear when the last time staff had seen the resident, and a review of the facility’s incident report showed no documentation DCH was notified within 24 hours of a serious incident involving a missing person.