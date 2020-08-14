LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Starbucks in Loganville will reopen Saturday, company officials said.
The store on Atlanta Highway has been closed temporarily, but there were no cases of COVID-19 among employees, a representative told The Walton Tribune.
“After a partner indicated they were experiencing potential symptoms, that partner and all other partners who were determined to have been in close contact with them have been self-isolating as a precaution,” Starbucks spokesman Jory Mendes said.
“As a result of limited staffing, the store is temporarily closed.”
The store will be open with limited hours — 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. — through the weekend and resume full operating hours Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.