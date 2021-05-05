LOGANVILLE, Ga. — State troopers confirmed a child jumped from the window of a school bus Wednesday.
It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the Youth community.
Cpl. Cal Barton of Georgia State Patrol said an 11-year-old student jumped from the Walton County School District bus and struck a vehicle passing on state Route 81 near Youth-Monroe Road. The bus was stopped in the northbound turn lane of Highway 81 when the male student jumped and fell into a northbound passing pickup truck, then landed in the northbound lane of the highway.
Barton said the student had injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Walton EMS transported him to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The bus was not involved in a collision with the pickup truck.
Highway 81 reopened after about an hour, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
