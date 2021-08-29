MONROE, Ga. — Northeast Georgia’s intensive care beds are full.
Information from the state showed the 12-county Athens region, which includes Walton, having 76 ICU beds in use early Sunday morning.
ICU bed usage peaked as COVID-19 raged after the holidays, with 92 beds in the region used on Jan. 11. The number fell to as few as 43 in use on July 4 but has risen steadily as the delta variant of COVID-19 has made case numbers soar.
In addition, the state reported 83 emergency beds in use, or 53% of the capacity in the Athens-based Region E.
There were 67 adult ventilators in use, 71% of the capacity.
More than 550 hospital beds were filled, almost 92% of capacity.
Georgia has reported 19,510 deaths from COVID-19, including 59 added to the tally in its most recent daily report Saturday afternoon.
Walton County had 637 new cases in the two-week span ending Saturday. There have been 248 deaths from COVID-19 in the county.
