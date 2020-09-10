Marquel Williams Marquel Akeem Williams, 27, of Loganville, Ga., is shown in a Feb. 11, 2019, booking photos from the Gwinnett County Jail after his arrest on …

A Loganville man is wanted on murder and assault charges after a shooting on Stone Mountain Highway.

Marquel Williams, 29, is the suspect in what Gwinnett County police are saying is a domestic-related killing Wednesday morning.

At about 11:20 a.m., South Precinct officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4300 block of Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Lilburn. That’s about 4 miles northeast of Stone Mountain Park.

Police arrived to find a man dead in a parking lot, and witnesses said they’d seen an argument between two men that ended in a shooting.

Police said Thursday morning Williams is their suspect. Warrants were obtained charging aggravated assault and felony murder, but his location was unknown.

His last known address was on Willow Shade Court.

Williams served about a year and a half in state prison on burglary and theft convictions in Gwinnett County. He was released in February 2014.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Crime Stoppers tips may lead to a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment, and callers may remain anonymous.

Cite case No. 20-067533.