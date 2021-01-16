A Winder woman died a week after being involved in a car crash in Walton County.
Catherine Rose Gable passed away on Jan. 9. She was 32.
Gable was the driver of a Ford Expedition that was struck by an SUV that drifted out of its lane on Bay Creek Church Road and hit her head-on, on the evening of Jan. 2.
Taylor Paz, 28, of Loganville, was the driver of the oncoming SUV. She was accused of failure to maintain lane and suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state troopers said at the time of the crash.
Charges remain pending against him, Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said this week.
Gable and three passengers were taken by ambulance to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Paz was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Her condition report was not available.
A memorial service for Gable will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home in Winder.
She was a native of Mount Clemens, Michigan, and the operator of Pied Piper of Children Day Care in Winder.
She is survived by two children.
