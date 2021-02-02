LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Publix and the state of Georgia are working together to distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to select Publix Pharmacy locations, including the Loganville store.
During this distribution, vaccines will be provided to eligible individuals at 97 Publix pharmacies in the state, by appointment only and while supplies last.
The state continues to select the locations to administer the vaccine, Publix officials said.
In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to first responders, health care workers, people 65 and older and their caregivers, and to the residents and staff of longterm care facilities.
Appointments must be made online at publix.com/covidvaccine.
The system opened Tuesday morning for appointment times starting Thursday.
Publix planned to make the vaccine available at the store in the Loganville Town Centre, at 4325 Atlanta Highway.
