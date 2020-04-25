MONROE, Ga. — The state Department of Public Health now has 48 active COVID-19 testing sites around Georgia.
The Athens-based Northeast Health District, which covers Walton County, has three:
- The Athens-Clarke County Health Department, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, at 165 Paradise Blvd., Athens
- A mobile specimen collection site at 1180C Weldon Smith Drive, Greensboro, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- A mobile specimen collection site in Barrow County, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday
To receive a test at one of the facilities, contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral.
Contact the Northeast Health District at 706-340-0996.
A testing site at an elementary school in Hancock County will be the first of several to come to the 10th Congressional District, Rep. Jody Hice said.
An initiative between Augusta University and the Georgia Department of Public Health led to a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at M.E. Lewis Elementary School in Sparta. It opened Friday and will be open for specimen collection for an hour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.
The Augusta University Health System, DPH and Georgia National Guard are partnering to coordinate scheduling for nearly 40 COVID-19 specimen point-of-collection sites.
“As we battle the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that Georgians in communities both large and small have access to the COVID-19 test,” Hice said. “Sparta is the first of several towns in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District that will host testing sites for those exhibiting symptoms.
“I am deeply grateful for the leadership of the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Georgia National Guard and Augusta University Health System for expanding testing throughout the state.”
Anyone wanting a test at the Sparta site must complete a virtual health assessment to determine eligibility and, if necessary, will receive a referral to schedule a visit to the drive-up testing site.
“As the state’s only public academic medical center and home to the Medical College of Georgia, it seems only appropriate that our clinical expertise be shared throughout the state to ensure appropriate evaluation and testing of citizens,” Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel said.
Earlier Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Walgreens will open a drive-thru rapid testing site at its location on Jones Bridge Road in Alpharetta. Testing is by appointment, and only for people who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Alpharetta site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and able to process up to 150 tests per day.