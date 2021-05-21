COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County man has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Mimbs on Thursday.
The GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began to investigate Mimbs’ online activity after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating Mimbs was uploading child sexual abuse material using an online platform.
GBI agents and Covington police searched Mimbs’ home on Thursday and reportedly found evidence that led to his arrest. He was booked into the Newton County Jail.
Jail records show Mimbs is being held on four counts, all felonies. Bond was set at $40,000.
