MONROE, Ga. — Brooke Pezent and Jake Smith find Monroe to be a special place.
And downtown is never more magical than when it’s decked out for Christmas. The combination made for a night they’ll never forget.
Smith proposed to Pezent during the city’s annual Christmas parade Thursday night. He dropped to a knee on South Broad Street, near the reviewing stand.
“The city of Monroe is special to us,” Smith said Friday.
“It’s where we plan on starting our lives together, and starting a family. It seemed fitting to propose in the city square in front of the many other people that love Monroe as much as we do.”
Pezent works at Your Pie and American Trilogy in Monroe. Smith works for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
Pezent said they’re considering a wedding date in the spring of 2023.
