Gov. Brian Kemp said his term has been a fight for conservative values. The campaign for a second term — and the next four years, should he win them — would be more of the same, he told Walton County Republicans.
“I can stay in the fight and I’m going to tell you what my record is,” Kemp said Monday night in a speech before a friendly crowd 127 days before he faces a challenge in the GOP primary from former Sen. David Perdue.
Kemp said the issues he’s basing his reelection bid on won’t be changing despite Perdue entering the race, or a looming general election rematch from 2018 foe Stacey Abrams.
“You’ve heard them before,” he said. “You heard ’em at Roy (Roberts)’s barbecue because that’s what I campaigned on,” he said.
Kemp has endured political attacks from former President Donald Trump and his ardent supporters for not overturning the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden narrowly carry Georgia. Trump’s obsession with the loss of Georgia, becoming the first Republican nominee to lose here since George H.W. Bush in 1992, led him to rebuke his previous endorsement of Kemp and push Perdue into the race.
The governor didn’t talk about the presidential election but said he’s proud of the resulting election law, Senate Bill 202, which he signed last year.
“Despite what the left and Stacey Abrams and all these activist groups say, despite the Biden Justice Department suing us, we have the toughest election integrity law in the nation, per Heritage,” Kemp said.
“I was proud to sign it and I did over 100 interviews pushing back on the lies on our law,” he said.
Kemp said he navigated the pandemic, getting Georgia businesses and schools back open before other states gave the green light.
He said the Kemp administration has fought to support law enforcement and balance budgets. In the coming year, he plans to support a “constitutional carry” measure that would eliminate the need for Georgians to obtain a weapons carry license to carry a concealed weapon in public.
“It is a public safety issue that I think the time is right for because of what we’ve seen in our capital city,” he said. “It is time we pass constitutional carry to let people protect themselves without a piece of paper from the government.”
Kemp also said his 2023 budget proposal includes an income tax refund for Georgians.
State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black also spoke with the local Republicans, asking them to return the U.S. Senate seat on the ballot this fall to GOP control.
“We must fire Raphael Warnock and I am asking you to hire me,” Black said.
Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and a Democrat, joined the Senate last January after winning a special election for the seat held by the late Johnny Isakson.
Black doesn’t have the name recognition of one of his Republican rivals, University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker, but the third-term constitutional officer said that’s beside the point.
“With me, Georgians will get a senator who will put a team together, not a team who has to get up in the morning and put a senator together,” Black said.
“Experience matters. Reputation matters. Three minutes on Fox News will never get a veteran the help he needs from the VA. None of these charades will help beat Raphael Warnock. Serving in the United States Senate is a job and you are a member of the hiring committee, and I am asking you to hire me.”
State Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens introduced Kemp — his brother-in-law — Monday night by saying the governor has faced difficult times including the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, riots in the wake of the “George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery incidents,” the COVID-19 pandemic “and the hits keep coming.”
“My prayer for Brian is he will have the tailwinds to enjoy his accomplishments the next four years as he has the headwinds the past four years,” Cowsert said.
The senator, whose district includes much of Walton County, hailed the governor for bringing Rivian Inc. to Social Circle. Cowsert said it likely is “going to be the biggest economic development project in the state of Georgia.”
Kemp, however, did not mention the $5 billion project that will bring 7,500 jobs to Walton and Morgan counties but also has stoked intense criticism, particularly on the Morgan County side.
