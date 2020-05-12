A seventh death due to COVID-19 was reported for Walton County on Monday, hours before Gov. Brian Kemp said the state has reached a monthlong dip in cases at hospitals across the state.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the local death in its 1 p.m. status update Monday. The latest victim is a 93-year-old female whose health conditions were not known.
Of the seven deaths in Walton County, all but two had underlying health conditions. It is unknown if the two other deaths had any underlying illnesses.
Seven deaths have been reported in long-term care facilities in Walton County, although it’s not been confirmed if those are the same cases as the seven deaths DPH is reporting for the county.
Three patients at Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe and four more at The Pearl at Loganville have died from the illness in the past two months, according to numbers presented by the Georgia Department of Community Health on Monday night, the most recent update available.
Walton County was up to 152 total cases of COVID-19, with just 23 of those cases leading to hospitalization, as of Monday night. Statewide, 34,002 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus outbreak since it began here in early March leading to 6,036 hospitalizations. There have been 1,444 deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 881 ventilators in use in the state and 1,134 people with COVID-19 in Georgia hospitals.
Some 1,987 critical care hospital beds were in use across the state.
The number of ventilators in use is down nearly 11% since May 1.
“This data shows that we are headed in the right direction in our battle with COVID-19,” Kemp said in a statement Monday.
“Every day, Georgians are recovering from the virus, freeing up hospital space as we continue to safely reopen our state and ramp up testing and contact tracing.
“This challenge is far from over. We are not out of the woods yet, so we must remain vigilant in following proper protocols from public health officials.
“The people of Georgia can rest assured that we are making progress, and together, we will win this fight.”
While the total number of cases in the state of Georgia has not gone down due to cases being cumulative, the daily average of confirmed cases has dropped significantly over the past two weeks. The state’s seven-day moving average has gone from 700 cases on April 27 to 326 as of Sunday. However, that moving average could rise due to pending test results.