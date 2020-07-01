MONROE, Ga. — Walton County offices are closing Wednesday afternoon and will remain closed through the holiday weekend for deep cleaning.
In consultation with the county’s Emergency Management Agency, Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Little said offices would close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and be closed Thursday.
Friday is a holiday for the observance of Independence Day.
In a news release, Little said he was closing the offices due to county employees testing positive for COVID-19.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be cleaning Newton County and Walton County facilities extensively on Wednesday night and Thursday. Several court employees in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Chief Judge John M. Ott declared a two-week judicial emergency for the circuit, which includes both counties. Court offices will remain closed through July 14, although the courts will continue to be available for emergency functions.
Little said the Board of Commissioners and county EMA will review suggestions from GEMA and the Department of Public Health to implement before offices reopen Monday.
The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but the meeting is expected to be held via teleconference and shown to the public on Facebook Live, as each monthly meeting has been since April.
