The Food and Drug Administration gave federal approval Friday to a vaccine designed to prevent COVID-19.
The emergency use authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be distributed in the U.S.
President Donald Trump, in a statement from the Oval Office, said distribution would begin within 24 hours.
“Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and ZIP code in the country,” he said. “The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours.”
December 12, 2020
It’s up to each governor how to distribute the vaccines within his or her state. Gov. Brian Kemp earlier charged John King, the insurance and safety fire commissioner, with heading up Georgia’s vaccine plan.
Kemp signed an extension of his emergency orders Nov. 30, allowing nurses and pharmacists to administer the pending vaccine in a drive-thru setting.
In an interview with WSB radio this week, Kemp said he expected “a limited number of vaccines” to be distributed in the state within a week to 10 days with several hundred thousand doses coming in the following months.
Nursing home residents and health care workers would be first in line to roll up their sleeves.
“Certainly early January, I would think that we would have all the health care workers covered,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health director, said.
Trump said Pfizer would receive federal funding to produce 100 million doses, with an option for up to 500 million more, and they would be provided to Americans at no cost.
“We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line,” Trump said. “This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations.”
Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, the commissioner of the FDA, called the emergency use authorization “a significant milestone” in battling the pandemic.
“Today’s action follows an open and transparent review process that included input from independent scientific and public health experts and a thorough evaluation by the agency’s career scientists to ensure this vaccine met FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization,” Hahn said.
“The tireless work to develop a new vaccine to prevent this novel, serious and life-threatening disease in an expedited timeframe after its emergence is a true testament to scientific innovation and public-private collaboration worldwide.”
More than 37,000 people participated in a study, with half receiving the vaccine and half receiving a saline placebo. The vaccine is given as a series of two doses, three weeks apart.
The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever.
The vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 among clinical trial participants, with eight cases in the vaccine group and 162 in the placebo group. Of these, one in the vaccine group and three in the placebo group were classified as severe.
