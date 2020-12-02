A man died in a crash when his car hit a tree outside Monroe in a single vehicle accident Wednesday morning.
Jock R. Arnold, 27, was traveling south on Highway 83 when he approached the intersection at Good Hope Road, according to a report from the Georgia State Patrol. Arnold reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign there and left the roadway, traveling along the shoulder for a short distance before hitting a tree, where his Honda Accord came to an uncontrolled stop near the area.
Craig League, assistant chief of Walton County Fire Rescue, said WCFR responded to the reported crash at 4:12 a.m.
"The driver was determined to be deceased at the scene," League said. "The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant."
Georgia State Patrol arrived shortly after and investigated the crash.
