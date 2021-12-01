LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A man died Wednesday when a vehicle fell on him at a repair shop.
Loganville police and fire responded to Stephens Garage and Truk Kustoms, 4330 Lawrenceville Road, at about 5 p.m.
The first public safety officials on the scene were able to get the man out from under the vehicle and began to administer CPR until paramedics arrived, city spokesman Robbie Schwartz said.
The employee was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital, where later he was pronounced dead.
Schwartz did not identify the victim and said no other information was immediately available.
